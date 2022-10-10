Memories in the midst of the ashes

The emotion of walking through the Bovee Fire debris at times became overwhelming for Stuart Shepherd, the executive director for the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.

The fire destroyed 17 of the 18 buildings at the 4-H campground near Halsey and as Shepherd spent a few minutes in the days following the catastrophic event, he found a treasure in the midst of the rubble.

“When I was driving to Halsey, Julie Bain, who is the director of the National Forest Service, called me,” Shepherd said. “She said, I just had a man and woman in my office that said they had planted a tree up by Eppley Lodge in memory of their 8-year-old daughter who had passed away in 1984.”

Bain said they would like to have the plaque back.

“When I heard that, my heart sank because I thought there’s no way we’re going to find this plaque — the trees aren’t even there,” Shepherd said.

The first day, Shepherd said, there were six people from the 4-H office surveying the damage.

“After we did our work, I said would you help me,” Shepherd said. “Let’s just walk through the camp and let’s see if we can find where a plaque might be.”

He said everybody was kind of doing their own walks to clear their head.

“They kept looking — nothing,” he said.

The next day Shepherd was at the camp by himself with the media from around the state doing a tour of the devastation.

“Their questions were overwhelming so I needed a little time to just walk away and do my own thing,” Shepherd said.

He walked away and stopped for a moment, looking around at what was left of the camp.

“I looked down at my shoe and there was something square laying there and it had a screw through it,” Shepherd said. “What caught my attention was somebody is going to step on that.”

He reached down and picked up the item, covered with ashes.

“I picked it up and turned it over and there is the mom and dad’s name and there is the daughter’s name,” Shepherd said. “I thought, how does that happen. I stopped in a place and it’s right at the end of my shoe covered in ash.”

Shepherd called the mother and said it “was pretty touching to have the conversation and to have that treasure back.”

He said the plaque is on its way back to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Kennedy, who planted the tree in honor of their daughter, Dawn.

Shepherd said there have been phone calls from other folks who have talked with him about the memories they had at the camp as well.

The buildings are all gone, he said, other than the staff cabin.

“Those cabins were all wood structures and that fire burned so fast and so hot, there’s nothing that would tell you what that building was made from,” Shepherd said. “All that’s left is the metal roof, the tin, lying right on top of the cement foundation.”

Most of those cabins had a dozen to 18 bunk beds in them and Shepherd said the springs from the mattresses are smashed between the tin roof and the cement.

“That’s all that’s left, no chairs, nothing,” Shepherd said. “The first floor of the Eppley Lodge was the dining hall. The second floor was a ballroom and meeting rooms where you could have a large event and there was a stage. There is just no evidence that there was a second floor.”

The call to evacuate the camp came to the foundation office about 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Shepherd said.

“Any year, we always have fires in the forest, so that was not an unusual phone call,” Shepherd said.

At the camp were college students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from the culinary program. They were preparing for a wedding that was to take place on Oct. 8.

Shepherd said this week there will be planning on how to remove the debris, the major part of which will be the cement foundations.

“We will probably never build cabins again,” Shepherd said. “The needs of 4-H are different than they were 60 years ago.”

The camp is used by 4-H four weeks of the year and the rest of the time it is used by the surrounding communities for proms, graduations, family reunions and other events.

“Hunters would come every year,” Shepherd said. “The same groups of hunters have booked that for years and they not only would pay the bills for their food and their cabins, but they would leave a pile of cash there to help us.”

The people of the community are the ones who kept that camp going all of these years, he said.

“We haven’t had conversations yet whether 4-H is going to do anything with the camp in the future,” Shepherd said. “I would say if there was something 4-H-related, it would be a discovery center or something that’s appropriate for the amount of use and what kids today do in outdoor or environmental education.”

On his third day at the camp, Shepherd said as he walked through the ashes he noticed something else that caught his attention.

“As I looked down, I saw green stems sprouting up through the ashes,” Shepherd said. “It was a picture of hope that the forest would return to its previous (beauty).”