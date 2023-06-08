Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (Central) is taking steps to merge with Dawson Public Power District (Dawson PPD). A bylaws committee has been assembled and gave a report at Central’s regular board of directors meeting on Monday in Holdrege. The committee has prepared an initial draft for both districts’ boards to review.

The combined organization will be called Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District (PRPPID). The merger will need to be approved by the Nebraska Power Review Board.

The bylaws committee for the combined organization is composed of Dawson and Central directors, general managers and irrigation and power customers; and attorneys.

“By actively engaging customers, including some who may object to the merger, Central and Dawson PPD are demonstrating our commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring a fair and inclusive transition to the new company,” said Dave Rowe, Central’s board president.

The bylaws committee first met on May 25. They discussed a framework, including governance, management, finances and operations. They also agreed on board vote requirements. Supermajorities will be required for rates, water allocation and issues related to revenue from electric distribution, irrigation delivery and generated power. The intent is to provide strong protections for both irrigation and electric power customers, according to their report.

The bylaws committee also decided on officer terms, meeting logistics, finances and accounting. They discussed the merits of a committee structure for the PRPPID, which Central currently uses.

The group felt a committee structure for PRPPID would be appropriate in areas such as water services, natural resources and electric distribution. They felt the approach would enhance deliberation and utilize the individual strengths and experience of directors to benefit customer.

Central and Dawson PPD are committed to transparency, accountability and the long-term success of PRPPID according to a media report related to Central’s meeting.

Central’s board took no action on the bylaws draft at their Monday meeting. The bylaws committee will continue to meet as needed.

Also at Monday’s board meeting:

Kent Miller, general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD), based in North Platte, reported on cooperative efforts with Central related to manage groundwater and surface water. He also reported on TPNRD’s water data program and efforts to develop a unified water plan for the Platte River Basin.

TPNRD’s water data program is a new system that better quantifies groundwater use and will help in developing models to understand and manage groundwater and surface water.

Unified planning for the Platte River Basin involves discussions between surface water irrigation project managers below Lake McConaughy, natural resources districts, power districts and Nebraska state offices. The purpose is to enhance the available water supply and explore innovative ways to conserve, protect and improve long-term outlooks for water supplies in the basin.

The directors approved a bid from Landmark Implement in Gothenburg to provide a tractor and side mower for $264,987. In a related action, the board approved an amendment to the 2023 budget, adding $172,500 to facilitate the purchase.

Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday was 3233.9 feet (955,700 acre-feet; 54.8% of capacity). Inflows were 1,250 cubic feet per second (cfs) and outflows were 1,500 cfs. All of the current outflow is allotted water in the Environmental Account. That is a block of water managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to support wildlife habitat along the central Platte River. Thulin also reported that flows in the South Platte River have recently been sufficient to meet Central’s existing irrigation demand.

Dawson PPD employees Michael Zern, Cole Brodine and Gwen Kautz gave a presentation about the emergence and application of artificial intelligence (AI) software and possible agricultural applications. AI is the ability of a computer to reason, discover meaning, generalize and/or learn from past experience.