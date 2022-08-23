Meth, fentanyl found in foam statues during Dawson County traffic stop

LEXINGTON — Two San Ysidro, California, residents are charged with multiple felonies after a nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined was found in two hollow statues in their vehicle during a traffic stop at an Interstate 80 rest stop late last week.

Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, and Adriana Gonzalez, 31; made initial appearances in Dawson County Court last Friday. They are both charged with possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a fentanyl.

Rivera-Leon is also charged with possession of money used in alleged drug transactions.

Bail for both individuals was set at 10% of $1 million, and they are each scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.

According to court records and a Nebraska State Patrol press release:

The state patrol ran a checkpoint near the mile marker 231 exit on Sept. 18, and around 4 p.m. noticed an eastbound Volkswagen Passat pull onto the exit, but made a northbound turn at the stop sign and then pull back onto westbound I-80.

Signs were displayed prior to the 231 exit that indicated there was a checkpoint ahead and K-9 units were in use.

A trooper then followed vehicle into the Cozad rest area near mile marker 227. During the stop, a trooper walked a K-9 unit around the vehicle and the dog hit on the scent of an illegal substance.

The troopers then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found two decorative statues made of foam in the back seat. A x-ray of the statues showed multiple packages stuffed inside.

The statutes held 59.7 pounds of methamphetamine and 9.3 pounds of fentanyl.

Troopers also found $2,900 in Rivera-Leon's front pants pocket, all in $100 bills.

The two were then transported to the Dawson County Jail.