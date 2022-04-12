‘MicroTIF,’ rural housing funding pass final reading in Nebraska Legislature

Cities and villages will be able to more narrowly focus “microTIF” property tax refunds on qualifying older properties under a bill state senators approved Tuesday.

Lawmakers granted 46-1 passage to Legislative Bill 1065, which tweaks the North Platte-born program, during a 95-bill marathon of final votes during the 2022 session’s 58th of 60 days.

They also gave 42-4 final approval to LB 1069, outgoing Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ priority bill to refuel and update the Rural Workforce Housing Fund he successfully sponsored in a 2017 law.

Williams and Sens. John Stinner of Gering and Dan Hughes of Venango have two days left in their eighth and final session before leaving the Legislature due to term limits.

Senators will rule Wednesday on more bills awaiting third and final votes, then break for a week. They’ll consider overrides of any gubernatorial vetoes issued over that time on the 2022 session’s final day April 20.

Approval of LB 1065 completed Unicameral action on 2022 bills originated by former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene before his Feb. 21 resignation.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, co-sponsor of Groene’s original microTIF law in 2020, took over as LB 1065’s prime sponsor. North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson signed on after he was appointed Feb. 23 to complete Groene’s last year in office.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard voted against the bill, marking the first time any state lawmaker has opposed a microTIF proposal. He was part of the unanimous 49-0 Unicameral approving Groene’s first bill.

Erdman, who has said he opposes government involvement in building housing, also provided one of Tuesday’s four votes against Williams’ LB 1069.

Jacobson welcomed the strong majorities for both the microTIF followup and LB 1069, which extends the Rural Workforce Housing Fund’s life and adds $30 million for a third statewide round of project grants.

With lawmakers earlier approving state help for Sustainable Beef LLC’s construction and the industrial “rail park” outside Hershey, “we will need all the help we can get to improve our housing infrastructure” for their expected employees, Jacobson said.

“These bills will be two more tools in the toolbox. We have a huge task ahead of us to solve this huge challenge.”

Previous Rural Workforce Housing Fund awards helped the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. offer more construction incentives to homebuilders in the second and third stages of the chamber’s “Shot in the Arm” program.

Stage 3 includes incentives to fix up eight homes at least 60 years old citywide. Their owners also could pursue microTIF if Gov. Pete Ricketts signs LB 1065.

The latest measure sharpens microTIF’s focus on older neighborhoods like those forming North Platte’s historic heart on both sides of the Union Pacific tracks.

Like tax increment financing, microTIF allows gradual refunds of property taxes generated when fixing up or replacing an older building raises that property’s taxable value up to certain valuation limits.

Homes, business buildings and National Register of Historic Places structures must be at least 60 years old to qualify. LB 1065 adds vacant lots that have been platted and inside city limits at least that long.

The tuneup bill extends the maximum period for property owners to receive microTIF refunds from 10 to 15 years. It doesn’t change the 2020 law’s provision that a city council or village board “shall approve” qualified microTIF projects.

Finally, LB 1065 addresses a concern raised by North Platte City Council members that using microTIF could rapidly use up the maximum 35% of land that a city of North Platte’s population can make TIF-eligible.

Nonmetro towns could study a broad area for TIF eligibility but only declare small parts of it “substandard and blighted” — namely, those where one or more owners of older properties want to use microTIF.

Groene’s 2020 law limits microTIF use to qualifying properties in areas already declared TIF-eligible.

Such areas in North Platte include about 340 homes built in 1962 or earlier, none of whose owners have sought microTIF.

Owners of three buildings in the historic downtown Canteen District have won approval of microTIF renovations since the council authorized the program last August.

Other bills by western Nebraska senators receiving final approval Tuesday included the following (vote totals in parentheses):

» LB 1068 (35-8), Stinner’s priority bill, which funds additional staff positions, residents and interns — with an emphasis on serving rural areas — at the Behavioral Health Education Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

» LB 742 (42-0), a bill by Erdman allowing local governments to store their meeting minutes electronically.

» LB 1057 (46-0), introduced by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, which makes various changes to legal requirements for Class III school districts outside Lincoln and Omaha.

» LB 840 (47-0), another Brewer bill, which updates payment rates and other legal provisions for publishing legal notices.

» LB 705 (46-0), a Williams bill that eliminates booth rental permits at barbershops and shortens the time for assistant barber instructors to complete their barber-teaching training.

» LB 59 (47-0), introduced by Stinner to let the Nebraska Tourism Commission engage directly with retailers to sell its tourism promotional products.

» LBs 707 (44-0) and 863 (46-0), both introduced by Williams to respectively update banking and insurance laws. Williams chairs the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

» LB 804 (45-0), a bill by Hughes that changes maximum annual per-diem amounts for Nebraska Power Review Board members serving on the Southwest Power Pool’s regional state committee.

» LB 1124 (44-0), an Erdman bill making changes to the state’s probate code.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.