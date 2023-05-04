At the end of business hours Thursday, the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation posted on its website that a preliminary total of $569,545 was donated on North Platte Giving Day by 683 unique donors.

In all, those donors made 1,290 donations to 79 organizations.

Donations, along with cash prizes from sponsors and earned matching funds, go to local nonprofits. According to the foundation's website, 100% of the donations will go to the selected nonprofits. The list of cash prizes from sponsors can be viewed at northplattegiving.org/leaderboard_npo.

The foundation will continue to accept donations, although further donations won't be counted toward the Giving Day totals.