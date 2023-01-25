 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains Board approved HVAC, window contracts for work at North Platte Community College

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved HVAC and windows contracts for work on the North Platte Community College South Campus housing pod A Wednesday.

The board also swore in new members Kim Korgan, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Schaffer at its regular monthly meeting at the NPCC North Campus in North Platte.

Re-elected board members Cynthia Duncan and Ben Lashley also took the oath of office.

Lusk Heating and Air Conditioning of North Platte will complete the HVAC work for $87,866.67, while Steele Construction will complete window work for $84,481.02.

Shelco Asphalt and Paving's $96,893 bid for milling and paving of the student housing north parking lot, south parking lot and basketball court was also approved.

In addition, the board gave its approval for the college to use up to $225,000 for furniture in the Health and Science Center expansion. The board approved three vendors: All Makes, Eakes Office Plus and Duet Resource Group.

