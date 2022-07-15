 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mid-Plains Board of Governors to meet at McCook Campus

  • 0
Local News

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the McCook Community College Campus on Wednesday.

The board will consider waiving the requirement of board policy 3340 requiring a request for qualifications for the architect of the North Platte Community College electrical building on North Campus.

In 2020, the college contracted with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning for the Health and Sciences Center expansion and the East Campus renovation in McCook. The Mid-Plains administration will recommend using the services of Wilkins ADP for this project as well.

The board will also hear reports including the "Institutional Advancement Report," the "Quarterly Facilities Master Plan," the "Quarterly Financial Report" and the president and vice presidents' reports.

The board will approve bills for May in the amount of $1,618,998.73 and June in the amount of $1,867,502.04.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News