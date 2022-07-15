Mid-Plains Board of Governors to meet at McCook Campus

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the McCook Community College Campus on Wednesday.

The board will consider waiving the requirement of board policy 3340 requiring a request for qualifications for the architect of the North Platte Community College electrical building on North Campus.

In 2020, the college contracted with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning for the Health and Sciences Center expansion and the East Campus renovation in McCook. The Mid-Plains administration will recommend using the services of Wilkins ADP for this project as well.

The board will also hear reports including the "Institutional Advancement Report," the "Quarterly Facilities Master Plan," the "Quarterly Financial Report" and the president and vice presidents' reports.

The board will approve bills for May in the amount of $1,618,998.73 and June in the amount of $1,867,502.04.