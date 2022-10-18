 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College.

The board will also consider annual membership dues for the Nebraska Community College Association.

The board will hear several reports including the quarterly facilities master plan and administration reports.

The board will receive a check from the proceeds of the 2022 Nebraska Open.

