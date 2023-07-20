The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a bid from Level LLC to repair and add concrete pads on the North Platte Community College North and South Campuses.

The board met Wednesday at the McCook Community College Campus.

The board approved bills for May totaling $1,194,136.50 and for June, $1,178,519.80.

A three-year renewal agreement with Modern Campus Omni Software for the Mid-Plains website was approved at a cost of $87,819.63.

The board approved the DocuSign contract renewal for June 30, 2023, to June 29, 2025, for 16,000 envelopes for a total of $51,635 or $3.23 per envelope.