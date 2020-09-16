 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College board approves budget
Mid-Plains Community College board approves budget

NPCC Health and Science Center

The Health and Science Center on the South Campus of North Platte Community College.

 Shelby Berglund / For the North Platte Telegraph

The Mid Plains Community College Board of Governors approved the 2019-20 budget and property tax request at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Mid-Plains, which covers all or parts of 18 west central Nebraska counties, will leave its property tax request unchanged from 2019-20 at nearly $15.28 million.

The community college system’s budget will be $48,985,242 in 2020-21.

Two public hearings were conducted prior to the regularly scheduled meeting for the purpose of hearing support or opposition to the budget and setting the property tax requirement at a different amount from the 2019 property tax requirement.

No one from the public spoke at either hearing.

» The board approved the increase of the base limitation by 1%, carrying forward to 2020-21 the unused budget authority of $4,388,598.56 from 2019-20 and preceding fiscal years.

» The board approved bills for August in the amount of $1,925,309.02.

» The board approved the second and final reading of revised Policy 7110, Solicitation and Demonstration on College Campus.

» The board approved moving the Nov. 18 meeting to the Ogallala Campus.

