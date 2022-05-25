Mid-Plains Community College Board approves sale of plot of land in McCook

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a 3-year contract for President Ryan Purdy on Wednesday during its regularly scheduled meeting in North Platte.

Purdy’s annual salary will be $260,000, a 4.5% increase over the 2021-22 contract year, according to a press release.

The panel also the sale of the north plot of McCook Community College Wednesday during its regularly scheduled meeting in North Platte. The 3,613-square-foot plot is at 1015 Country Club Drive in McCook.

A $77,159.50 bid for digital radios from First Wireless and a $56,273 bid from Snell Services for the removal of boilers and replacement with water heaters were also approved.

In other business:

» Two new clubs for the 2022-23 year were approved, and a decision on a third was tabled to the July meeting. Minds Matter and The Light Company were approved. The board will decide on The Shield in June.

» Approved an athletic accident and catastophic insurance policy with HUB Insurance for the 2022-23 school year. The amount of the policy is $91,025.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 20 in McCook. The June 22 meeting was canceled.