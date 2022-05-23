 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College Board to discuss president’s contract at Wednesday meeting

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will discuss President Ryan Purdy’s contract at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Following a closed session, the board will consider a recommendation on the contract. In other action, the board will:

» Consider adding Minds Matter as an official student club.

» Consider adding The Shield as an official student club.

» Consider adding The Light Company as an official student club.

» Make a recommendation on the auto body technology program review.

» Make a recommendation on the automotive technology program review.

» Consider bids for athletic insurance for the 2022-23 academic year.

» Consider the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust allocation of contributions for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

» Consider the second and final reading of Policy 1000: Scope, Mission, Values and Legislated Priorities.

» Consider the resignation of Jane Horning from the MPCC Facilities Corporation.

» Consider the appointment of Louie Stithem to the MPCC Facilities Corporation Board.

» Consider authorizing the president to sell a tract of land on the northwest edge of the McCook Community College East Campus.

» Consider authorizing the president to take steps required to divide and sell the real estate generally described as the North Lot of the McCook Community College East Campus.

» Consider bid proposals for a digital radio system that will be used for security, student life, IT, MCC Physical Resources and NPCC Physical Resources.

» Consider a sole source bid for removal of existing boilers in MCC’s Brooks Hall and to replace them with hot water heaters.

» Consider the bills for April totaling $1,836,558.73.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the NPCC South Campus, McDonald-Belton Building, Room 135.

