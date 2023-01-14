Mid-Plains Community College Board to elect officers at Wednesday meeting

Attorney David Pederson will administer the oath of office to new and re-elected Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Cynthia Duncan, Kimberly Korgan, Ben Lashley, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Shaffer at Wednesday’s meeting.

The regular monthly meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus at 1101 Halligan Dr.

The board will then elect officers, vice-chair, secretary/treasurer, assistant secretary/treasurer and two NCCA board of directors for 2023.

In other action, the board will:

• Consider the discontinuation of the Fire Science Program.

• Consider bids for HVAC replacement for South Campus student housing pod 1.

• Consider the bids for NPCC South Campus residence hall pod 1 replacement windows.

• Consider moving some board meeting dates and locations in 2023.

• Consider the bills for November in the amount of $1,770,931.41. Board members that received a reimbursement during the month of November will abstain from voting on those items only.

• Consider the bills for December in the amount of $2,443,613.37. No board members received reimbursements in December.

• Consider bids for asphalt paving for NPCC student housing parking lots and basketball court.

• Consider bids for furniture for the Health & Science Center Expansion.

• Consider approving a modification to the 3D Sim Lab floor plan in the Health & Science Center Expansion.