Mid-Plains Community College breaks ground on Health and Science Center expansion

Administration and members of the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors brandished shovels Wednesday, breaking ground on the expansion of the Health and Science Center at North Platte Community College in North Platte.

The total cost of the expansion is estimated at $4.8 million and will provide more classrooms for nursing courses. Additional lab space for nursing and emergency services and an office area for new faculty will also be constructed.

Conference rooms, a classroom with flexible table and chair arrangements, private workspaces for students and a virtual innovation lab will complement existing programming and enhance learning experiences.

“We are the only institute of higher education in our 18-county service area with a physical presence,” said Ryan Purdy, MPCC president. “As we look across our region, we have one regional medical center and a lot of active rural hospitals. We, ultimately, are the sole provider of our RNs, LPNs and CNAs in this region, as well as the paramedics and EMTs.”

Purdy said most of the students come from the college service area.

“If we don’t provide this, we don’t have the services,” Purdy said. “It is huge to the region.”

With the potential economic development projects coming into the region, Purdy said the college needs to be “at the table.”

“We know health care and the shortage of nurses is one major challenge and this is one way we can help fill that gap,” Purdy said.

The Health and Science Center is located on NPCC’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Built in 2012, it is home to the college’s nursing, medical laboratory technician, emergency medical services, paramedic, dental assisting, math, biology, physics and engineering programs.

Mike Steele, vice president of administrative services at MPCC, said the construction is expected to take approximately 12 months.

“The first six weeks we will see the dirt work and utilities,” Steele said. “Then we are going to see the foundation going in around the Fourth of July.”

He said structural steel will start going up about the time faculty comes back for fall classes. Exterior walls will be completed by Halloween and the majority of the exterior completed by Thanksgiving.

“In the spring, we’ll bring interior finishes and then the final finishing in May,” Steele said.

Jacob Rissler, director of Institutional Advancement, thanked the major donors who contributed to the project, including Great Plains Health who donated $500,000 on Feb. 23, 2021. Rissler also thanked the Mid-Plains Community Foundation, First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraskaland Bank, Priority Medical Transport, Pat and Kathleen Keenan, Alan Erickson, Tim and Molly O’Holleran and several MPCC Board of Governors members who personally donated to the project.

Rissler said as he thought about what to say about the project, he wanted to focus on the impact.

“A lot of what donors care about is, ‘Alright I’ll give you the money, but what are you going to do with it, what kind of impact?’” Rissler said. “And I don’t mean what Mike was just talking about with capital — I mean, student lives.”

He said seeing the nurses, the tech students, dental assisting, chemistry, biology and physics graduates walking across the stage, “that’s why we do what we do.”

The North Platte Community College Foundation is continuing to raise funds for the project. Those interested in making a contribution can contact Rissler at risslerj@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3754.

