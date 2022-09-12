Mid-Plains Community College to address budget

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will host two public hearings on Wednesday where they will consider the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

The first at 6:30 p.m. will be the property tax hearing and the second at 6:35 will offer the public an opportunity to speak about the budget.

Following the hearings, the board will go into their regular meeting at 6:40 p.m. at the NPCC North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive.

The budget proposal would increase property taxes by $3.61 for every $100,000 in property value. The 18-county system's total spending for all funds would be nearly $68.38 million, 8.1% higher than in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Mid-Plains' property tax request would rise by 9.3% to almost $16.95 million, resulting in a 5% increase in its tax rate to 7.8 cents per $100 of taxable value.

“The proposed increase to 7.8 cents per $100 of valuation would remain the lowest among MPCC’s state peers while allowing the institution to continue to provide quality, locally controlled educational opportunities,” said the college in a press release. “MPCC’s tax levy has been the lowest in the state by nearly 20 percent over the past five years.”

The tax request in 2016-17 was $15,410,182, and for 2021-22 it was $15,375,454.

“During the same time frame, MPCC concentrated on reducing the college’s reserve and keeping the local property tax request flat,” said the press release. “The cost of labor and fixed operating costs has continued to rise, especially over the past couple of years.”

The board also will:

Consider a resolution setting the property tax request and consider adopting the 2022-23 budget at Wednesday’s meeting.

Consider approving the increase of the base limitation by 1%, carrying forward to 2023-24 unused budget authority of $6.4 million from 2022-23 and previous years.

Consider bids for digital scoreboards for NPCC.

Consider the addition of a men’s and women’s golf team in North Platte.