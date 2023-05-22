The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will vote on the president’s contract at Wednesday’s meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT at the Ogallala Campus at 512 East B St.
The board will consider an increase for non-negotiated compensation and the president’s three-year rolling contact.
The board will also:
- Make a recommendation on the Business Program Review.
- Consider adding a full-time CDL instructor.
- Consider the premium for the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust.