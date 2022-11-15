Mid-Plains to consider tuition rate increase

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider an increase to tuition, room and board rates for the 2023-24 academic year at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Broken Bow campus at 2520 South E St.

Daniel Stinman, director of marketing and public information, said in an email that students attending Mid-Plains Community College will expect to see a 3.42% or a 3.45% increase for in-state and out-of-state tuition for the 2023-24 academic year. In-state students will pay $120 per credit hour, while out-of-state students will play $151 per credit hour. Student fees will remain at $16 for the 2023-24 academic year.

Room fees will increase $30 across the board, while board fees will increase between $105 and $121 based on the meal plan selected by the student. Students should expect to see a total increase of $135 to $152 per semester for the 2023-24 academic year.

The board will consider approving the construction of a new ballpark in McCook. Ballparks in McCook were initially on the 2017 facility master plan, Stinman said. The recent passage of a half-cent sales tax will help aid in the construction of new ballfields.

This also gave the college an opportunity to partner with the city and community to construct new ballfields. The new facility will be home to championship fields that will house home games for the McCook Community College baseball and softball teams.

The board will also discuss the annual audit, state goal attainment resolution and areawide cable television service.

Several reports will be presented including the retention and enrollment report, the preliminary accreditation report and the president's and vice presidents’ reports.