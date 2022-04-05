Mid Plains United Way board votes to fully fund requests from 12 partner agencies in 2022-23

The Mid-Plains United Way board of directors has approved a plan to fully fund requests from its 12 partner agencies for 2022-23.

Kylee Odenbach, executive director, said the news is exciting and goes a long way to helping the agencies accomplish their goals of service to the community.

“Always our goal is to give them as much as possible,” Odenbach said. “But the last couple of years before I started, they were not able to give the full amount.”

She said due to the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic and other economic factors, the local United Way has struggled with collecting the needed funds in recent years.

“Our campaign is actually a little down this year,” Odenbach said. “We’re not exactly where we want to be, but we decided if we’re not helping our agencies to the full extent, then what’s the point of us being here.”

With that thought in mind, the board voted to grant every funding request at 100%.

“It’s going to require a ton of work for us in the upcoming campaign for 2022-23,” Odenbach said. “I think it can definitely be done with a lot of work and donations from the community as well.”

The board made the decision last week at its annual “allocation night,” where the board considers grant applications from area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the board must discuss which organizations to give to, and how much.

She said the board is excited about the decision. The campaign goal for 2022-23 will not be set until July when the new fiscal year kicks off.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us,” Odenbach said, “but ultimately it gives us something bigger to work toward.”

The 12 agencies for 2022-2023 are Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Utilities Homeless Prevention Program, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System, Guardians of the Children, Head Start, L2 for Kids, Lincoln County CASA, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, North Platte Senior Center and The Connection.

