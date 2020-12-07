 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains United Way hosting virtual talent show
It’s time for some Holiday Cheer, so Mid-Plains United Way is hosting a Virtual Christmas Talent Show.

Submit a video of your talent to unitedway172@gmail.com. The top 3 videos with the most votes will win a cash prize. All ages and furry friends are welcome to participate, the organization said in a press release.

Voting closes at midnight Dec. 15. Cash prizes will be distributed to winners the following day.

All proceeds will go to Mid-Plains’ 16 local partner non-profit organizations. To view a full list of our partners, please visit midplainsunitedway.com/partner-agencies.

