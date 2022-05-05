 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Jacobson stays on top in fundraising, eclipses withdrawn candidate Mel McNea

Local News

Political action committees and Nebraska political figures have showed up in greater numbers in the last pre-primary campaign finance reports for three state-level west central Nebraska races.

Candidates had until May 2 to file their second primary reports with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Their third and final reports are due June 21, well after Tuesday’s primary vote.

Voters Tuesday will eliminate one candidate apiece from the fields in Legislative District 42, the State Board of Education District 7 race and the Subdistrict 4 race for the Nebraska Public Power District board.

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte pulled into the financial lead in the three-way District 42 race, with $124,004 in donations through April 25 compared with $85,302 for Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns of rural North Platte.

Jacobson’s April fundraising pushed his donations past the $105,810 to former District 42 candidate Mel McNea, who withdrew after Jacobson entered the race.

McNea has donated a combined $875 in cash and in-kind items to Jacobson’s campaign. Jacobson had donated $3,245 to McNea’s campaign before Gov. Pete Ricketts named him Feb. 23 to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned two days earlier.

Six statewide PACs, representing bankers, real estate agents, accountants, insurance companies and the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have donated a combined $8,500 to Jacobson’s 2½-month-old campaign.

One of those, the Nebraska Realtors PAC, has donated $2,000 apiece to Bruns and Jacobson. Bruns received a $5,000 donation Nov. 2 from Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster of Falls City.

The third District 42 candidate, Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell, has yet to reach the minimum $5,000 in donations or spending required to file a campaign finance report.

Ricketts has donated a combined $20,000 since last year to North Platte’s Elizabeth Tegtmeier as she challenges Gothenburg incumbent Robin Stevens for his District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen of Columbus have donated $1,000 each to Tegtmeier’s campaign.

Another $1,000 came from the Unicameral campaign committee of Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who also has given Tegtmeier a personal $500 donation.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman of Fremont and current Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood have each donated $500 to Tegtmeier, who received a 2021 donation of $2,000 from the Protect Nebraska Children PAC.

Stevens has received a combined $5,000 from the Nebraska State Education Association and its own PAC as he seeks a second State Board of Education term.

Tegtmeier has received $82,665 in donations since declaring her candidacy last year, compared with $55,105 for Stevens.

The third District 7 candidate, Pat Moore of rural Litchfield, has filed campaign finance reports despite remaining under the $5,000 threshold. His donations through April 25 totaled just under $4,600, the majority coming from his own contributions.

In the NPPD race, challenger David Gale of North Platte had raised $22,500 through April 25, well ahead of the $6,951 reported by incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook.

Hoyt didn’t formally organize a campaign committee until May 2, according to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Larry Linstrom of North Platte, the third NPPD candidate, hasn’t reached the $5,000 threshold requiring a report.

Hoyt donated all $6,951 reported by his committee through April 25 in cash or in-kind items, his report said.

Gale’s campaign finance report shows a $1,000 donation from Lincoln’s Bruning Law Group, led by former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning.

His NPPD campaign also received $1,000 from Gale’s father, retired Nebraska Secretary of State and former North Platte lawyer John Gale.

Several candidates across the three regional races have put their own money into their campaigns, according to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission reports.

Besides Hoyt’s totally self-funded effort, Gale has loaned $14,350 and donated $2,500 to his NPPD campaign. His latest report showed an unpaid $9,350 loan balance through April 25.

Stevens has donated $26,600 since last year to his re-election bid for the state education board, nearly half its total income. Moore has given his own campaign almost $2,850.

State law requires candidates to detail campaign donations of $250 or more from individuals or entities. Tegtmeier doesn’t appear in that group in her own report.

Jacobson has loaned $60,000 and donated $30,000 to his campaign. His latest report showed a $30,000 unpaid loan balance.

Bruns’ Unicameral campaign has received $1,000 from the candidate and nearly $3,032 from Bruns’ wife, Ashley, since he declared his candidacy in July 2021.

Total and top individual donors

Following are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) for listed candidates as of April 25 in the May 10 primary elections for Legislative District 42, Nebraska Public Power District (Subdistrict 4) and the State Board of Education (District 7), according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master.

Legislative District 42

Sen. Mike Jacobson

(Appointed to Legislature Feb. 23)

» Donations: $124,004

» Spending: $89,475.69

» Cash balance: $38,637.51

» Loans: Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $60,000 (unpaid balance, April 25, $30,000)

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $3,500; Knoll Ranch, rural North Platte, $2,500; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $2,000; NebraskaLand Bank, North Platte, $1,329; Advanced Gaming Technologies, LaVista, $1,000; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAC, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $30,000; Alan Erickson, North Platte, $5,000; Lora Hall, Thedford, $5,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Todd Hlavaty, rural North Platte, $2,500; Bill Snodgrass, North Platte, $2,000; Robert Stefka, North Platte, $2,000; Chris Blakely, North Platte, $1,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $1,000; Sharon M. Connealy, Whitman, $1,000; Ty Cox, rural North Platte, $1,000; Vern Ehlers, rural North Platte, $1,000; Mike Furmanski, Lincoln, $1,000; David Hatch, rural North Platte, $1,000; C.G. Holthus, York, $1,000; Kimberly Schroll, North Platte, $1,000; Marc Werkmeister, rural North Platte, $1,000

Chris Bruns

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $85,302.01

» Spending: $38,091.80

» Cash balance: $47,210.21

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Kennedy Ranch, rural North Platte, $9,000; Nebraska Realtors PAC, $2,000; The Cedar Room, North Platte, $1,251.90 (in-kind); KLMBRW Properties LLC, North Platte, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000; Olson Farms Inc., rural Hershey, $1,000; TD Angus, rural North Platte, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $12,200 (includes in-kind); Vince Dugan, North Platte, $5,000; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $5,000; Sandy Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Ashley Bruns, rural North Platte, $3,031.93; Lisa Bianco, rural North Platte, $2,349; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $2,000; Trey Wasserburger, rural North Platte, $2,000; Michael Henry, rural North Platte, $1,500; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tori Copeland, Wallace, $1,000; Mark Dreiling, Washington, D.C., $1,000

Brenda Fourtner

(declared July 2021)

» No campaign committee organized or donations or expenses reported

Nebraska Public Power District

Subdistrict 4

Bill Hoyt (incumbent)

(2022 only)

» Donations: $6,950.88

» Spending: $5,550.88

» Cash balance: $1,400

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bill Hoyt, $6,950.88 (cash and in-kind)

David Gale

(filed 2022)

» Donations: $22,500

» Spending: $22,494.39

» Cash balance: $5.61

» Loans: David Gale, North Platte, $14,350 (unpaid balance, April 25, $9,350)

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Bruning Law Group, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): David Gale, North Platte, $2,500; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $1,000; John Gale, Lincoln, $1,000; David Rogers, Omaha, $1,000

Larry Linstrom

» No campaign committee organized or donations or expenses reported

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $55,104.60

» Spending: $41,703.15

» Cash balance: $13,401.45

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $26,600; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,000

Pat Moore

(2022 only)

» Donations: $4,599.75

» Spending: $3,892.78

» Cash balance: $706.97

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pat Moore, rural Litchfield, $2,849.75

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $82,665

» Spending: $60,418.20

» Cash balance: $22,255.27

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $10,000; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $2,000; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $1,500; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; Adrian Smith, Gering, $1,000; Caroline Sorensen, rural North Platte, $1,000; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,000 (in-kind); Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000

