Mike Jacobson stays on top in fundraising, eclipses withdrawn candidate Mel McNea

Political action committees and Nebraska political figures have showed up in greater numbers in the last pre-primary campaign finance reports for three state-level west central Nebraska races.

Candidates had until May 2 to file their second primary reports with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Their third and final reports are due June 21, well after Tuesday’s primary vote.

Voters Tuesday will eliminate one candidate apiece from the fields in Legislative District 42, the State Board of Education District 7 race and the Subdistrict 4 race for the Nebraska Public Power District board.

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte pulled into the financial lead in the three-way District 42 race, with $124,004 in donations through April 25 compared with $85,302 for Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns of rural North Platte.

Jacobson’s April fundraising pushed his donations past the $105,810 to former District 42 candidate Mel McNea, who withdrew after Jacobson entered the race.

McNea has donated a combined $875 in cash and in-kind items to Jacobson’s campaign. Jacobson had donated $3,245 to McNea’s campaign before Gov. Pete Ricketts named him Feb. 23 to succeed term-limited Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned two days earlier.

Six statewide PACs, representing bankers, real estate agents, accountants, insurance companies and the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have donated a combined $8,500 to Jacobson’s 2½-month-old campaign.

One of those, the Nebraska Realtors PAC, has donated $2,000 apiece to Bruns and Jacobson. Bruns received a $5,000 donation Nov. 2 from Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster of Falls City.

The third District 42 candidate, Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell, has yet to reach the minimum $5,000 in donations or spending required to file a campaign finance report.

Ricketts has donated a combined $20,000 since last year to North Platte’s Elizabeth Tegtmeier as she challenges Gothenburg incumbent Robin Stevens for his District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen of Columbus have donated $1,000 each to Tegtmeier’s campaign.

Another $1,000 came from the Unicameral campaign committee of Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who also has given Tegtmeier a personal $500 donation.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman of Fremont and current Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood have each donated $500 to Tegtmeier, who received a 2021 donation of $2,000 from the Protect Nebraska Children PAC.

Stevens has received a combined $5,000 from the Nebraska State Education Association and its own PAC as he seeks a second State Board of Education term.

Tegtmeier has received $82,665 in donations since declaring her candidacy last year, compared with $55,105 for Stevens.

The third District 7 candidate, Pat Moore of rural Litchfield, has filed campaign finance reports despite remaining under the $5,000 threshold. His donations through April 25 totaled just under $4,600, the majority coming from his own contributions.

In the NPPD race, challenger David Gale of North Platte had raised $22,500 through April 25, well ahead of the $6,951 reported by incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook.

Hoyt didn’t formally organize a campaign committee until May 2, according to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Larry Linstrom of North Platte, the third NPPD candidate, hasn’t reached the $5,000 threshold requiring a report.

Hoyt donated all $6,951 reported by his committee through April 25 in cash or in-kind items, his report said.

Gale’s campaign finance report shows a $1,000 donation from Lincoln’s Bruning Law Group, led by former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning.

His NPPD campaign also received $1,000 from Gale’s father, retired Nebraska Secretary of State and former North Platte lawyer John Gale.

Several candidates across the three regional races have put their own money into their campaigns, according to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission reports.

Besides Hoyt’s totally self-funded effort, Gale has loaned $14,350 and donated $2,500 to his NPPD campaign. His latest report showed an unpaid $9,350 loan balance through April 25.

Stevens has donated $26,600 since last year to his re-election bid for the state education board, nearly half its total income. Moore has given his own campaign almost $2,850.

State law requires candidates to detail campaign donations of $250 or more from individuals or entities. Tegtmeier doesn’t appear in that group in her own report.

Jacobson has loaned $60,000 and donated $30,000 to his campaign. His latest report showed a $30,000 unpaid loan balance.

Bruns’ Unicameral campaign has received $1,000 from the candidate and nearly $3,032 from Bruns’ wife, Ashley, since he declared his candidacy in July 2021.

