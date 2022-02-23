Mike Jacobson sworn in to replace Mike Groene as District 42 state senator

Gov. Pete Ricketts Wednesday appointed Mike Jacobson of North Platte as state senator from District 42, replacing the recently resigned Mike Groene of North Platte.

Jacobson, founder, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, was sworn in by Chief Justice Michael Heavican after Ricketts made the announcement at a State Capitol press conference in Lincoln.

Jacobson will complete the remainder of Groene's second and last term, which ends Jan. 4, 2023. The Legislature's 60-day 2022 session reached its halfway point Wednesday.

He also will run for a full four-year term, Ricketts said during the press conference. Three North Platte residents had filed for the District 42 seat: Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, Brenda Fourtner and retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea.

Groene officially resigned at 11:59 p.m. Monday, three days after a former aide accused him of taking inappropriate photos of her and keeping them on his state-issued laptop computer.

More details will follow in Thursday's Telegraph and on nptelegraph.com.