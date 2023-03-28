Larry and Matthew Mikoloyck have waived a preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Court and were ordered to appear in District Court April 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The father and son were arrested March 1 after a search and seizure of more than 1,000 cattle on five sections of land under their control.

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies found many animals in very poor health and very little food and water available to them, according to court records. They also found more than 150 dead livestock on the property.

Larry and Matthew Mikoloyck were each charged with 20 felony counts of animal cruelty. Each is free on $10,000 bail.

The seized cattle were taken to North Platte Stockyards. A few died or had to be euthanized there. Numbering 1,155 on March 3, the cattle were ordered by the court to be sold by auction. The proceeds were to go first to cover costs associated with the care and transportation of the animals, then to any lien holders. The balance was to go to the defendants. As of March 3, care and transportation costs totaled $90,037.

The sale took place March 21. “The cattle sold extremely well,” averaging about $850 per head, said Jay Nordhausen, co-owner of North Platte Stockyards.

The animals had been at the stockyard for three weeks, and “our crew had to work quite a few extra hours” caring for and feeding them twice a day, Nordhausen said.

“It’s a relief to have them gone” to their new owners, he said.