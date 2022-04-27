Military officer who assisted president during 9/11 to speak at North Platte Community Playhouse

Lt. Col. Robert Darling will offer a look into the developments during 9/11 and his role in those operations at the Town Hall Lecture Series Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The lecture will take place at 10:30 a.m. Memberships are available for this final lecture in the 2021-22 series at a cost of $75.

Darling retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007 with just over 20 years of active-duty service. After an impressive early career piloting attack helicopters in Desert Shield, Desert Storm and as a presidential pilot with Marine Helicopter Squadron One, he was handpicked in October 2000 to work for the White House Military Office, Airlift Operations Department.

During the attack of Sept. 11, 2001, he supported the president, vice president and national security adviser in the underground President’s Emergency Operations Center.

Darling chronicles these developments in his book, “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker: 9/11/01:The White House.” In his lectures, he “shares the principles of crisis leadership and decision-making with his audiences in an ‘edge of your seat’ presentation that’ll take you from the moment the attack was realized, to the courageous decisions made to stop it, to the safeguards and policies our country now has in place in an attempt to prevent such an attack from ever happening again,” according to a press release.

A question-and-answer period will follow the lecture at the North Platte Community Playhouse, after a brief intermission.

New memberships are being sold for the 2022-23 season. More information on upcoming speakers may be found at nptownhall.com. Tickets for the new season may be purchased online or by contacting Kathleen Keenan at 308-530-4463.