Military recruiters, North Platte High School team up to recognize youth entering service

Military signing day at North Platte High School brought attention to students who chose to enter the military rather than go to college.

Recruiters from the U.S. Air Force, Marines, Army and Navy were on hand to introduce the students who made the commitment to serve their country.

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Magathan, Air Force enlisted recruiter for the lower central portion of Nebraska, said the signing day is important to recognize students who are entering the military.

“Today is an awesome day,” Magathan said. “What we’re trying to do is just show everyone, not to say that sports aren’t important in having a signing day to celebrate someone going to college to play sports, but it’s equally important for kids who join the military and serve their country.”

Adam Reed, career coach and TeamMates coordinator at North Platte High School said when kids join the military they go down to the Military Processing Service station. At the end of the day following the processing, traditionally the service has hosted an enlistment ceremony.

“Parents and family have traditionally gone in and have been able to witness them take their oath of enlistment,” Reed said.

That ceremony hasn’t taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(This event) is the first time parents could publicly recognize their children for the amazing undertaking they just embarked upon,” Reed said. “It was important to me to get them the same kind of attention that the junior college, college athletes and scholarship people get for whatever it is they’re going to school for.”

Reed said the intent was not to diminish students that are going on to college, but more so to give equal recognition to those who are committing their lives to the protection of the U.S.

“When you raise your right hand (in the swearing in ceremony), you are agreeing to an unlimited indemnity clause,” Reed said, “which is providing up to and including your life in the service of your country and the people that you love.”

Two students out of North Platte High School signed to join the Air Force, Gabe Hulquist and Jaycee Hipwell.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school,” Hipwell said. “It was very back and forth.”

She has two brothers in the military, one in the Air Force and the other in the Marines.

“I saw how their life was going and I was like wow, I really want to be a part of that,” Hipwell said. “I really want to do something with my life.”

She said another aspect of her decision was the financial security the military offers.

“The biggest thing is I just wanted to make everyone proud, make my community proud and serve my country,” Hipwell said.

“I’m sworn in, but I don’t have my job or anything yet.”

Her ship date hasn’t been set yet, but she is anticipating it will be sometime this summer.

Christian Short has signed to go to the Coast Guard Academy.

“I felt called to serve,” Short said. “I wanted to get a marine biology education while also getting military experience.”

He said everything came together with the Coast Guard Academy.

“The more I learned about it, the more I was encouraged to go into the service,” Short said.

By the time he was 3 years old, Short said he had been on three different coasts.

“I have always been in love with the sea and being in love with boats and being out there,” Short said. “So combining that with biology and wanting to help people, it kind of worked out.”

The academy has an undergrad program and Short will serve four years in the academy, followed by five years of mandatory service.

“I hope to continue my career afterwards,” Short said.

Magathan said that his office is in Kearney, but he travels to North Platte once a month to talk with students about the opportunities in the Air Force.

“One of the big things is we’re going to teach you a trade and we’re going to put money in your pocket,” Magathan said. “On top of that, we’re still going to allow you to go to college. The Air Force gives you $4,500 a year just to go to college while you’re serving.”

Students who were present for Tuesday’s ceremony were: Luke Rathjen, Lane Dancer, Deontre Stark, Joseph Vak, Jaycee Hipwell, Christian Short, Gabriel Hulquist, Ethan Roe and Marcus Trotta.

Other students who have enlisted but could not attend the ceremony were: Aschton Gilmore-Johnson, Aidan McCracken, Nicolas Davis and Nathan Dameron.

