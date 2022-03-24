 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor injuries in crash at Sycamore and First Street intersection Thursday afternoon

Tim Johnson/The North Platte Telegraph

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the unmarked intersection of West First Street and South Sycamore Street around noon Thursday. A Jeep Wrangler was northbound on Sycamore and a Lincoln Navigator was traveling west on First Street, according to North Platte Police Officer Toby Smith. The crash propelled the Jeep into a power pole at the corner of the intersection and the Lincoln came to rest in the front yard of a house off Sycamore. One individual was in each of the vehicles, according to Smith.  

