Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke blew out the candles at the 10th anniversary Crowns and Gowns Decade Birthday Celebration on Saturday at Venue 304.

Located in downtown North Platte, setting up the venue was “a lot of work,” according to Abbie Pack of Hirschfield’s Prom Shoppe.

The event was free and open to the public. Many pageant winners from all over the state of Nebraska were there to meet and greet.

There was cake and music. Many winners of Nebraska’s local Miss America pageants attended with their parents. They danced and partied and celebrated their titles.

There were many colors, colorful dresses, colorful lights and colorful cake.

Mother Erica and Daughter Lexi Johnson are from Gothenburg. Lexi is 2023’s Miss Capital City and said she was excited to be there to meet Stanke.

“This is (Lexi’s) passion,” Erica said. “And so we’ve always said whatever her passion is, I’m going to help her with whatever she needs to make her goal.”

Lexi won Miss Nebraska Preteen in 2020 and said she worked hard to get her title.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize how hard and mentally tough pageants are,” she said.

She said the toughest thing about pageants is keeping up morale and sticking with the challenge.

“We train for hours on end, our feet constantly hurt because of high heels, we are on strict training schedules to make sure that our academics stay up as well as our pageant game.”

Lexi said she has to keep a certain independence to keep up with the latest styles and trends. She said that means finding other ways to obtain clothing besides relying on her parents to buy them before she changes her mind in two months.

Stanke also met with Mayor Brandon Kelliher. He handed her the key to the city, which didn’t open anything in the city itself, but “you will always have a place in our hearts,” said Kelliher. “This key represents that you will always have a home in North Platte, Nebraska.”

Kelliher and Stanke had a good back and forth: “I wasn’t expecting you to be a good foot taller than I am,” Kelliher said.

Stanke noted his dry sense of humor and said he had a “dad-joke” like quality to his comedy.

“She is an advocate for young women, and it’s an advocacy for empowerment which is something that is highly important in our world,” Kelliher added. “More important than some of us realize, so thank you for doing that.”