Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs was at the Dusty Trails petting zoo at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska meet and greet sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank on Tuesday morning.

Riggs has traveled some 40,000 miles this year around the country and will attend about 150 rodeos this year. Now she is in North Platte in support of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant; and in continuing support of rodeo and the agricultural way of life. The former Miss Rodeo Arizona grew up in Queen Creek, in the Phoenix metropolitan area. She said she is impressed with Nebraska and with the hospitality of people in the North Platte area. It is her first time here.

As for her outlook on life, “The world is a lot more positive” than it can seem with the bad news all around, she said. She noted her faith in God a major driving force in her life; God has a plan for each person but is up to each of us to find out what it is. She also said she takes seriously the responsibility to serve as a model of modesty and wholesome living for the youngsters who look up to her.