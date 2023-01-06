Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 coronation Saturday at D&N

The official Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala takes place tonight (Saturday) at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

Rebel Sjeklocha, won the pageant at Nebraskaland Days in June. The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with social hour followed by dinner and coronation at 6:30 p.m.

The meal will be prepared by the Nebraskaland Days board and live music presented by Josh and Jacob Cox. There will be silent and live auctions.

Tickets for the gala are $40 for adults, $30 for Queens and kids 6-12 and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at visitnorthplatte.com by clicking on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronation Gala event tab.