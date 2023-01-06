 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 coronation Saturday at D&N

  • 0

The official Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala takes place tonight (Saturday) at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rebel Sjeklocha, won the pageant at Nebraskaland Days in June. The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with social hour followed by dinner and coronation at 6:30 p.m.

The meal will be prepared by the Nebraskaland Days board and live music presented by Josh and Jacob Cox. There will be silent and live auctions.

Tickets for the gala are $40 for adults, $30 for Queens and kids 6-12 and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at visitnorthplatte.com by clicking on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronation Gala event tab.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News