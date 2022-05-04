Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants announced

Three contestants will compete to become Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 12-15 in North Platte during Nebraskaland Days and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and personality. Three judges will review the performance and knowledge of each contestant.

Rebel Sjeklocha, 21, of Hayes Center is the lone contestant for 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska. She is the daughter of Rusty and Susan Sjeklocha.

Sjeklocha is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received her bachelor’s degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communications with minors in law and business and was a participant in the Engler Entrepreneurship Program.

Throughout college, Sjeklocha was a competitive member of the Husker equestrian team and president of the CASNR student advisory board. She was very involved in other on-campus organizations. She is the host of a western lifestyle podcast called “Breaking the Barrier” and enjoys all things media and communications. In her spare time, Sjeklocha enjoys singing, playing the guitar and writing cowboy poetry.

Hanna Siwinski and Calie Troyer will compete for the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022 title.

Siwinski, 17, is the daughter of Michael and Sherry Siwinski of Central City. She will be a senior this fall at Palmer Public Schools. Siwinski has been active in the 4-H horse program for 11 years. She enjoys FFA, 4-H, being a Merrick County 4-H Ambassador, rodeo, raising and showing American Quarter Horses, archery, playing board games and spending time with family.

Siwinski competes in horse judging and Quiz Bowl, designs and makes western earrings and breaks and trains her family’s young horses. She loves to make others smile and laugh every day.

Troyer, 17, is the daughter of Yvette and Kyle Troyer of Hershey. She attends Hershey Public Schools, where she will be a senior this fall.

Troyer is involved in Future Business Leaders of America, dance, one-act play production, speech, National Honor Society, and TeamMates. She is active in 4-H and has served as secretary and president on the 4-H Council.

Troyer is active within her church community and volunteers time to help in her community. She wants to pursue a degree in pediatrics after high school because of her love for children.

The reigning royalty will crown their successors on June 15. Bailey Lehr of Columbus holds the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 title and will compete in Las Vegas for Miss Rodeo America in December. Her sister Brooke Lehr will also participate in the festivities as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021. The young women are the first sister duo to win the titles in the same year.

A full schedule of events for this year’s competition can be found at missrodeonebraska.org.