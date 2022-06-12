Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidates demonstrate horsemanship skills

Miss Rodeo Nebraska candidate Rebel Sjeklocha leads her horse through the patter during the horsemanship competition Sunday morning at Wild West Arena. Sjeklocha is the lone candidate vying for the title this year.
Tim Johnson
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidate Calie Troyer leads her horse through the pattern during the horsemanship competition on Sunday morning at Wild West Arena in North Platte. Troyer is one of two candidates vying for the crown this year.
Tim Johnson
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidate Hanna Siwinski leads her horse through a pattern during the horsemanship competition on Sunday morning at Wild West Arena. Siwinski is one of two candidates vying for the title this year.
Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the Sheriff's Office. The other man, Carl Thompson, 56, of York, remained in serious but stable condition Thursday morning.
Elliot A. Fair received the prison terms — which will run at the same time — in Lincoln County District Court. Fair was credited with 101 days served and received 12 months of post-release supervision.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska candidate Rebel Sjeklocha leads her horse through the patter during the horsemanship competition Sunday morning at Wild West Arena. Sjeklocha is the lone candidate vying for the title this year.
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidate Calie Troyer leads her horse through the pattern during the horsemanship competition on Sunday morning at Wild West Arena in North Platte. Troyer is one of two candidates vying for the crown this year.
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidate Hanna Siwinski leads her horse through a pattern during the horsemanship competition on Sunday morning at Wild West Arena. Siwinski is one of two candidates vying for the title this year.