UPDATE: The North Platte Police Department said it found Crue Jarvis Monday evening in North Platte.
Law enforcement agencies are seeking information on a North Platte teenager who has been missing since the morning of Aug. 12.
Crue Jarvis, 15, is listed at 5 feet, 8 inches and 152 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes and black shorts. He has reddish-brown hair, blue eyes and freckles.
Those with information are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 308-535-9599 or the Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400.
