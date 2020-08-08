The model trains rolled down the tracks despite the low numbers of visitors at the 26th Nebraska West Central Division show at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.
The group is part of the National Model Railroad Association and the show will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for folks who are interested in the displays.
The model train enthuasists came from all over Nebraska to set up their landscapes and tracks and give people a look at the scenery.
“We usually do the show in April, but we had to move it this year because it was right in the middle of the COVID problem,” said Gene Tacey, of Sutherland and member of the association. “Even now we’re trying to take all the precautions.”
Tacey said the show gives people a chance to see and buy the model trains.
“The show is a little different because we don’t have huge masses of people,” Tacey said. “We get 400 to 500 people, but they are spread out over the whole weekend.”
Caleb Kemplay of Blue Hill is a member of the Central Nebraska Free-mo club and said enthusiasts set up their displays and design their modules so that layouts are easily compatible with other clubs.
“It’s been really slow this weekend,” Tacey said. “With Nebraskaland Days being canceled, people are a little nervous about stuff.
“We discussed when rodeo closed (to the fans) if we were going to stay open to the public. We decided we were going to stay here because we have everything set up anyway and that’s a lot of work.”
