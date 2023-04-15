Model railroads in various scales and detail race through the D&N Event Center on Saturday and Sunday as part of the 29th annual Train Show.

The event ran 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission $5, children under 12 $1.00

Part of the National Model Railroad Association, the show featured vendors and models from members of the association and model railroad enthusiasts.

One of the largest displays on the show floor was the town of Flat Rock. It was a large multi-component track that came pre-fabricated on large slats.

The team of three who built it were Eldon Walters, Bryan Walz and Duane Miller. They are buddies who worked at the Nebraska Machinery Company, and now in retirement, they work on model train sets.

The Flat Rock name derives from the old CB call sign for North Platte.

Flat Rock not only features a display of train models with custom art and even sounds, it also has a scale replica of the hump yard found at Bailey Yard. Instead of using brakes on their cars as they roll down the hill, this one instead uses a pneumatic system as retarders that blow when they pass over sensors on the tracks.

“We tried weed eater string and that didn’t work too well,” Walters said.

There are model replicas of Union Pacific trains, including the long trains of coal commonly seen cruising through North Platte. There’s even a model replica of Big Boy.

Also in the town of Flat Rock was a cast of model characters up to all sorts of shenanigans.

There were convicts hanging out and playing checkers on a rooftop, crooks robbing banks, scenes of accidents and even superman changing in a telephone booth to save the day.

That was the handiwork of Jack Rickett, one of the organizers for the event.

“It’s just stuff I’ve seen in life. There used to be a lot of crooks in North Platte before the 1950s,” he said.