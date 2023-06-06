After her son was found to be undernourished by Great Plains Health Staff last year, the mother in a child neglect case was sentenced Monday to two years probation.

Melinda L. Borda, 35, was convicted of felony committing child abuse negligently. She pleaded no contest in April.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2022 when North Platte Police officers responded to a call from Great Plains Health staff about the welfare of a 6-month-old child.

According to court records, GPH staff told the officers the Bordas brought the infant to the hospital, concerned about him not gaining weight.

The boy weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces close to the time he was born. He was just 3 ounces heavier six months later.

Her husband, Jason Borda, faces sentencing June 12 for the same incident.

A North Platte woman was taken back to jail prior to her sentencing after posting bond and later found smoking methamphetamine on camera at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Toni S. Hopkins, 31, of North Platte was sentenced Monday in Lincoln County District Court to 20 months in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and one amended charge of attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal and three counts of possession of a controlled substance were dropped.

She was originally arrested for the aforementioned charges stemming from one incident in December 2021 and another in July 2022.

Hopkins posted bail at 10% of $30,000 on Dec. 9, 2022.

While awaiting her trial for the first case, investigators reviewed Lincoln County Detention Center videos when they came across incriminating video of Hopkins talking with one David Nuno in December 2022. Hopkins was at the jail visiting Nuno.

Conversations included talking about possessing firearms and pointing them at subjects. Meanwhile, Hopkins was recorded smoking from a glass pipe and tin foil, known as "chasing the dragon," on nine separate occasions between the dates of Dec. 12-20, 2022.

District Judge Michael Piccolo signed a warrant for her arrest in January and she was taken into custody February while awaiting trial. The prosecution cited the video evidence as an argument she had a high risk to reoffend.

In other court news (All listed below are from North Platte unless specified otherwise):

Thomas R. Harvey, 61, pleaded no contest to felony driving under the influence — fourth offense. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 90 days in Lincoln County Detention Center, a $2,000 fine, 15 years license revocation, three years SSAS probation and a seven-year interlock device on his vehicle. He will have to report to jail June 19.

Nichole M. Case, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault, causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and refusal to submit to a breath test. As part of the plea deal, felony assault of an officer/health care worker was amended down to the misdemeanor assault charge. Volkmer sentenced her to 90 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with 14 days credit for time served. She will have to report on June 19. In addition, her license is revoked and she will have to pay a $500 fine.

Clark O. Brown, 42, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to take parenting classes along with a thinking test. In February, he pleaded no contest to felony child abuse with no injury. As part of the plea deal, the charges of felony assault by strangulation and first degree assault were dropped.

Tyler Groce, 41, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony third degree sexual assault of a child. He is out on bail at 10% of $125,000. His next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Megan M. Hendon, 32, pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse — no injury. She is out on bail of personal recognizance.

Alfonso Romero, 35, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and revocation of his license. He pleaded no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Richard F. Curry, 42, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine. He also denies allegations he violated his probation conditions. He is out on bail at $1,350.

Destin N. Hansen, 26, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault by threatening another in a menacing manner and second degree trespass. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats were amended down. Volkmer sentenced him to 50 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with credit for 50 days served.

Mark W. Karaffa Jr., 24, pleaded not guilty to felony third degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, first degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor committing child abuse negligently. He asked for a bond reduction to 10% of $12,000, but was denied considering his bond was exceptionally low. His mom appeared in court and from the videoconferencing software he could be heard saying “love you mom!” before being escorted out of the teleconference room in the jail.

Tianna Estrada, 23, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor false reporting. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation were dropped. Piccolo sentenced her to 30 days in Lincoln County Detention Center. She reported to jail the same day.

Brandon Decent, 23, pleaded no contest to felony third degree domestic assault with a prior charge and assault by strangulation. As part of the plea agreement, charges of misdemeanor false imprisonment and child abuse were dropped. He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 7. Currently, he is out on bail at his own personal recognizance.

Jeffrey D. Shaffer, 30, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of child pornography, possession of a deadly weapon, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child and carrying a concealed weapon.

Elijah L. Emery, 42, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.

Andy M. Dike, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic assault, misdemeanor driving during a license revocation and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.

Matthew D. Reyes, 34, of Hershey pleaded not guilty to felony third degree sexual assault of a child. He is out on bail at $2,700.

Robert A Quintana, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Britton S. Renfrow, 31, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.

James L. Henley Jr., 40 pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.

Tera R. DeWolf, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.