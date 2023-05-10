Lawmakers from both ends of Nebraska touted the beauty, history and potential of Fort Robinson State Park Wednesday as the Legislature continued work on its next two-year budget.

Legislative Bill 814, the “mainline” budget bill for 2023-25, already included $10 million a year to restore or upgrade several components of the 1874-1947 U.S. Army post near Crawford. The bill moved to final reading on a 40-2 vote.

Senators Wednesday adopted a pair of amendments by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha directing the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to use up to $2 million of Fort Robinson’s allocation to honor the all-Black “Buffalo Soldiers” of the 9th U.S. Cavalry, stationed there as the 19th century ended.

Wayne had included the fort in his LB 474, which also called for the state to acquire Nebraska City’s Mayhew Cabin — also known as “John Brown’s Cave” — and help launch a Standing Bear and Ponca Cultural Center near Niobrara. Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Brian Hardin of Gering were cosponsors.

The Appropriations Committee drew from LB 474’s Fort Robinson aspects in crafting LB 814. As Wednesday’s debate started, the main budget bill cited five Fort Robinson projects to be tackled with its $20 million:

Enhance the Post Playhouse, the summer-stock theater building located in a former 1892 Army guardhouse.

Restore Carter P. Johnson Lake north of the fort.

Rebuild the original 1874 post bakery just west of the fort’s first parade ground. The latter boasts 2003 replicas of the guardhouse where Lakota leader Crazy Horse was detained before he was killed in 1877 and the cavalry barracks from which Dull Knife’s Northern Cheyenne escaped in the 1879 “Cheyenne Outbreak.”

Upgrade the interiors of Fort Robinson lodging rooms, all of which are in surviving Army buildings.

Build “an additional officers’ quarters” to boost the fort’s capacity. A dozen officers’ quarters built between 1887 and 1909 survive on the later parade ground, but two were later demolished just north of Comanche Hall, the 1909 bachelor officers’ quarters that today houses youth camps and other large gatherings.

Wayne, one of two African-American senators along with neighboring northeast Omaha Sen. Justin McKinney, said the Buffalo Soldiers and especially the 9th Cavalry “have significance in our history, and it still remains there today.”

One of two all-Black cavalry regiments formed after the Civil War, the 9th’s first troops arrived at Fort Robinson in 1885 and their headquarters in 1887. The 10th Cavalry, the other Buffalo Soldiers unit, was based at Fort Niobrara near Valentine.

The 9th, a veteran Indian Wars unit before its move to Nebraska, was ordered to South Dakota’s nearby Pine Ridge Reservation as 1890 ended. Its troopers weren’t part of the Wounded Knee massacre that Dec. 29, when the 7th Cavalry gunned down more than 250 Lakota in the climax of U.S.-Native American conflicts on the Plains.

When the Spanish-American War broke out in 1898, the 9th went to Cuba and served with distinction in Col. and future President Theodore Roosevelt’s San Juan Hill campaign.

The unit never returned to Nebraska, but some of its veterans became some of the U.S. National Park Service’s first park rangers, Wayne said Wednesday.

History Nebraska’s Fort Robinson Museum includes the Buffalo Soldiers in its displays. But Wayne said he would like to see reconstruction of another one-time fort building to tell their story.

He said he has made several trips to western Nebraska and Fort Robinson, accompanying McKinney and some other lawmakers there two weeks ago in a trip organized by Brewer.

“I think they saw the significance of what we can do if we invest to boost our economy in a way that keeps honoring the Native Americans and the African Americans, the soldiers and the POWs who were out there, but also drive tourism,” Wayne said.

He believes Fort Robinson could double its 600,000 annual visits and that Crawford “could be our Deadwood” — referring to South Dakota’s Black Hills tourism mecca about 165 miles north.

“If you haven’t been out there, when Sen. Brewer speaks of ‘God’s country,’ it truly is,” Wayne said. “It is a magical place, a place that Omaha has often forgot about.”

McKinney, who represents former Sen. Ernie Chambers’ District 11, echoed his District 13 neighbor. On Brewer’s tour, “I saw some things I never saw in my life,” he said.

“I think when we start to highlight things like this, it puts our state in a better light. I think a lot of times when people think about Nebraska from other states, they don’t think anything has ever happened here. A lot of times, they don’t even think there’s Black people here in Nebraska.”

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, an Appropriations Committee member, and Brewer, a registered Oglala Sioux Tribe member, welcomed Wayne’s remarks.

“Senator Wayne, I want to hire you to advertise for western Nebraska,” Erdman said. “I think your comments were spot-on. And sometimes when you live real close to the forest, you don’t see the trees.”

Fort Robinson’s historical presentations need “to be consolidated and put into a way that people can go there and appreciate it,” Brewer said. “And I think this is a good way to honor the 9th Cavalry and what they did.”

Senators adopted Wayne’s amendment to honor the Buffalo Soldiers, 44-0, then followed up with a 43-0 vote to make minor changes worked out by Wayne and committee Chairman Sen. Bob Clements of Elmwood.

In other LB 814 action, lawmakers voted 41-0 for an amendment by North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson further clarifying behavioral health regions’ ability to reallocate funds within their budgets to meet pressing needs.

Appropriations Committee members earlier incorporated Jacobson’s LB 433 into the main budget bill. It had said that North Platte-based Region II, Scottsbluff-based Region I and their sister regional offices could reallocate up to 20% of their annual budgets on their own, plus more if needed unless it would violate state or federal law.

Jacobson’s new amendment says the regions would need prior approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. But it adds that DHHS must respond within 30 days and couldn’t deny such requests if they were consistent with federal and state requirements.

DHHS officials agreed to the revised language, Jacobson said, adding that Region II lost $1.2 million last year because it wasn’t allowed to reallocate funds.

LB 814 and a companion measure, LB 818, include $574.5 million from cash reserves to revive and finish the 1874 Perkins County Canal from the South Platte River through Sedgwick County, Colorado, and Keith County. LB 818 received second-round approval later Wednesday on a voice vote.

Spending provisions in LB 814 originated by western Nebraska lawmakers include:

$10 million in matching funds to help rebuild the fire-destroyed Nebraska National Forest 4-H Camp near Halsey. A private fund drive is also planned.

$150,000 a year for two years to help repay rural lawyers’ student loans.

$10 million to help Kimball and other Panhandle cities adjust their infrastructure to accommodate temporary population surges when the U.S. Department of Defense replaces Minuteman III nuclear missiles and upgrades their silos.