More microTIF tweaks needed to lure owners of older homes, Jacobson says

Besides plans to engage on major statewide issues, western Nebraska’s returning and incoming state senators have more local and regional matters in mind as they prepare to introduce their 2023 bills.

North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson’s agenda for his first full session includes what would be a second round of tweaks to the microTIF program for aging properties that District 42 predecessor Sen. Mike Groene authored in 2020.

Jacobson, who supported 2022 adjustments that Groene introduced before his early resignation, said his new bill will continue the effort to make microTIF more attractive for people wanting to fix up or replace older homes or build on long-vacant properties.

Like “regular” tax increment financing, microTIF offers them refunds of property taxes based on the increase in taxable value from remodeling or new construction. Properties must be at least 60 years old to qualify.

Only a handful of Nebraska towns have enabled the program despite the Legislature’s unanimous 49-0 vote for Groene’s original legislation. Three microTIF projects have been approved in North Platte since the City Council authorized its use in 2021.

One major adjustment in his bill, Jacobson said, would direct microTIF refunds to the property owner holding their project’s promissory note, even should that owner sell the property.

The current program says any unpaid refunds at the time of sale would go to the new owner. But Jacobson said banks haven’t been letting property owners borrow against those expected refunds to be able to finance their work.

“It’s the only way you’re going to get paid” the refunds, he said.

Jacobson’s bill also would have city councils or village boards vote on whether to approve individual microTIF projects. The program’s existing language says applications that meet its stipulations are automatically approved.

The latest microTIF bill also would clarify the intent to let cities or villages study a large area for TIF eligibility but “spot-blight” only individual properties seeking to use the program, he said.

Other bills planned by western Nebraska lawmakers include a push by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer to tap an expected $2 billion state revenue surplus to upgrade tourism facilities at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford.

Fort Robinson, a U.S. Army post from 1874 to 1947, witnessed key events in the latter years of the 19th-century “Indian wars.” All-black “Buffalo Soldiers” were posted at the fort, which also served as a cavalry remount depot, trained K-9 dogs during World War II and was a close neighbor to a German prisoner-of-war camp during that war.

Brewer said he plans to prod the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to change that with a bill for an all-new, state-of-the-art museum highlighting that history and broader regional history. Fort Robinson’s 1905 post commander’s office building now tells that story.

Game and Parks leaders, Brewer said, also can expect bills to help rebuild Nebraska’s pheasant population and more aggressively control predators that threaten both game animals and farm and ranch livelihoods.

“Game and Parks has gotten into this cycle of not doing the hard things,” he said.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman plans a new bill to modify his nominally successful 2019 law temporarily cutting taxable values for property damaged or destroyed in a given tax year. County assessors aren’t following the law as intended, he said.

The District 47 lawmaker also plans to take over Groene’s unsuccessful multiyear effort to sell the Lincoln County land making up the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project while retaining the water rights underneath.

Natural resources districts that are partners in N-CORPE are split over the idea, with opposing NRDs saying selling the land could jeopardize Nebraska’s compliance with the three-state Republican River Compact with Kansas and Colorado. The project sends Platte basin groundwater into the Republican basin.

“It’s time to make a decision here to get this land back on the tax rolls,” Erdman said.

Incoming District 44 Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner said her bills likely will aim to ease Nebraska’s workforce and child care shortages and continue statewide broadband expansion jump-started with federal COVID-19 aid.

Rural health care is also a major concern “because we’ve had some nursing homes close,” Ibach said. Even if broadband improvements enable more use of telehealth, “you really can’t replace the in-person doctor visits in rural Nebraska.”