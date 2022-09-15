More rain chances in North Platte Friday as major drought persists

Lincoln County’s southwest quarter continues to suffer from profound drought while residents hope Friday’s forecast odds of rain pay off.

Thursday’s most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows two-thirds of the county in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” the two most serious categories.

Southwest Nebraska’s drought zones were little changed in the latest map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They reflect moisture conditions as of Tuesday morning.

But a second substantial area of “extreme drought” in northeast Nebraska grew westward over the past week, reaching into eastern Cherry County near Valentine.

About 29.1% of the state now falls into “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” up from 27.7% in the UNL center’s previous weekly measurement.

North Platte residents woke up Thursday to scattered puddles, the result of 0.06 inches of rain recorded by the National Weather Service between about 3 and 6 a.m.

That lifted year-to-date precipitation at Lee Bird Field to 11.34 inches, including the 0.01 inches recorded last Friday and 0.17 inches Saturday.

Another 0.18 inches of moisture would keep 2022 out of the top 10 list of North Platte’s driest years in full-year records dating to 1875 at UNL’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

Locals were hoping for more moisture Thursday as clouds built up west of North Platte. The weather service had pegged rain chances at 40% into Thursday evening.

Friday’s North Platte forecast offers a 60% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms, with a 20% chance for more rain Saturday night.

Highs through Sunday are expected in the mid-80s before they return to the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. Lows should range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

But the weather service’s long-range forecast shows highs reaching the lower 80s Wednesday and only the upper 60s when autumn officially arrives Sept. 22.

Sunday marks the latest known date in North Platte with a record high of 100 or more. The city has had 24 triple-digit days in 2022, tied for second with 2012 but trailing 1936’s record of 29 days.