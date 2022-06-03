More than $400k raised on North Platte Giving Day

Sixty-eight nonprofits received donations and matching funds in the 2022 North Platte Giving Day that raised $423,138 overall.

The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust led the way receiving $68,716 from 86 donors on the May 4 event, according to statistics on northplattegiving.org.

It was the seventh annual Giving Day for North Platte.

The endowment trust funds are targeted to a new air conditioning unit in the McGahan Activities Center.

There were 1,388 donations made on Giving Day overall, with the Prairie Arts Center receiving 39 for a total of $52,290.

The Pickleball Courts Fund received $47,813 that is targeted toward the establishment of new courts at Cody Park.

“North Platte Giving Day is the best time to help community causes,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, in a press release. “It’s easy and convenient. And just by donating, donors help selected nonprofits earn pledged matching funds and win sponsored cash prizes.”

The majority of the donations were made online, according to the release. Checks also were received at five giving sites or were mailed by Giving Day May 4. Donations came from 17 different states and spanned from New York City to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nearly $60,000 in matching funds were raised.

Nonprofits won 55 cash prizes on donations made by check or made online. The cash prizes ranged from $200 to $1,000.