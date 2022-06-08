More than 70 citations issued during 'Click It or Ticket' program in North Platte, Lincoln County

Members of the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued 36 and 35 citations respectively during the grant-funded “Click It or Ticket” program.

The deputies and officers combined to issue 34 speeding tickets during the two-week period May 23 to June 5.

Officers arrested four people for driving under the influence, according to press releases from the two agencies.

Deputies arrested one individual for suspicion of DUI, and five others for possession of a controlled substance.

Both agencies issued five citations for seat belt and child seat restraint violations,

Citations were issued for various offenses, including driving under suspension.

Deputies made 120 traffic stops overall in the two week period, and officers made 95.

Two individuals were apprehended by officers on outstanding warrants and one for a federal law violation.

Officers also assisted in the arrest of two burglary suspects, who were also charged with one count each of suspicion of a being a felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of burglary tools.