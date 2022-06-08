Morgan Holen, Miss Nebraska 2021, reflects on her year with the crown

The highlights of her year as Miss Nebraska 2021 focus on the people Morgan Holen has met along the way.

The Omaha native will pass her crown on to the 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night, and Holen said she is ready for the transition and will carry many memories from her experience.

“It is bittersweet, but as the days pass during competition week, it’s becoming a little bit more sweet,” Holen said. “Since I was 3 years old I’ve looked up to the Miss Nebraskas and I’ve wanted to be just like them.”

Holen’s mom, Jodi (Miller) Holen, was Miss Nebraska in 1988. Jodi Holen has been involved with the Miss Nebraska organization since then in various capacities and her daughter had the chance to meet all of the winners since.

“They were always kind, articulate, talented and cared about their community,” Holen said. “This year has been everything I could have dreamed of and imagined. To live out every expectation I had growing up, I felt like, OK, the job is coming to a close, but everything I wanted to do happened.”

Over the past year, Holen has traveled 30,000 miles across the state.

“I wanted it to be a goal to reach every corner of our state, so I’ve made sure to book appearances in more of our rural areas all over,” Holen said. “It’s crazy that an entire year has passed. I felt like it was yesterday, but also a couple years ago all at once because I’ve lived a lot of life in 365 days.”

One out-of-state highlight for Holen, however, was traveling to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.

“I was able to lay a wreath there on behalf of Nebraska,” she said. “My goodness, I was not only able to do the ceremony, but I was able to meet all of the soldiers afterwards who were guarding the tomb.”

She saw the process and learned about the requirements of becoming part of the honor guard.

Speaking on behalf of the Teammates mentoring program is another highlight.

“I went (to the event) and a woman was waiting there with a yearbook,” Holen said. “She had graduated high school with both of my grandparents.”

The woman told her stories about her grandparents when they were growing up.

“I heard how they were in high school together and the way that my grandma had impacted this woman,” Holen said. “That’s Nebraska in a nutshell. It’s all connections, it’s all family.”

Holen said it was an unexpected blessings and moments like that happened all along the way on her journey as Miss Nebraska.

Some situations brought her joy and some laughter as well.

“I’m a dancer,” Holen said. “That’s my talent. And I’ve had a couple of appearances where I get there and they request that I sing the national anthem. Luckily I sang in high school, I did concert choir and show choir, but it’s been a minute.”

She said some people have asked her what song she sang at the Miss America competition, but she patiently explained her talent portion was in dance.

“I will miss the constant adrenaline of being in a different area of the state every couple of days and having the challenge of walking into a room of people you’ve never met before,” Holen said. “Your whole job is to not only connect with them but leave a favorable impression of the Miss Nebraska organization when you walk out the door. I’ll miss that thrill.”

Her social impact initiative is “Lead with your strength: The power of strength-based mentoring.” Holen has worked with the TeamMates Mentoring organization, Mentor Nebraska and Gallup as a certified strengths coach to further her program.

“Specifically with TeamMates, there are 150 chapters across the state, and so anytime they had an event, be it a fundraising event or recruiting event,” Holen said, “no matter where they were in the state, I was able to travel to them and typically share some of my own mentoring stories.”

Holen said TeamMates has been integral in allowing her to be their recruiting spearhead.

“I’ve also lobbied on Capitol Hill for some proper funding for those mentoring organizations to make sure we have dollars allocated where they need to be,” Holen said. “It can be a very serious aspect, which is the funding area, but I also love the people aspect.”

Her love for people is where her love for mentoring started.

“My hope is after this year, more mentors have come to the forefront and people have seen that it’s a tangible opportunity that they are qualified,” Holen said, “that they do have enough time if you make the time for the things you care for.”

She said encouraging young girls to consider participating in the Miss America organization is important for her.

“No matter the capacity of your involvement in the Miss America organization, you’re going to come out a better person,” Holen said.

“I always tell women, one woman will walk away with the crown, but you will all be walking away as a better version of yourself,” she said. “I think Miss America really does a great job of harnessing those skills and preparing the world for great women.”