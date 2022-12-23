Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break

Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw.

The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.

The lengthy wind chill warning that had been in place until noon CT Saturday (11 a.m. MT) has been replaced by a wind chill advisory ending at the same time for much of west central Nebraska.

But Cherry, Thomas, Blaine and Logan counties remain under the wind chill warning for that length of time, according to the weather service office at Lee Bird Field.

Friday’s daytime temperatures in North Platte broke back into positive territory, reaching 7 above zero for much of the afternoon.

Wind chills at the airport, which had been minus 30 at 8 p.m. Thursday, remained near that reading early Friday and had improved to minus 12 by 1 p.m.

By 8 p.m. Friday, North Platte’s air temperature had fallen back to 2 below. Wind chills were minus 15 at that hour, however, as the northwest winds prevailing since Wednesday had calmed to 7 mph after gusting to 30 mph at about 1 p.m.

Unlike during the cold snap’s worst stretch Wednesday night and Thursday, weather service reports of wind chills were few in western Nebraska for Thursday night and early Friday.

A spotter 19 miles northwest of Max in Dundy County reported a minus 34 wind chill at midnight. Wind chills were minus 32 early Friday at Valentine’s Miller Field airport, while airports at Imperial and Broken Bow reached minus 33 for the overnight period.

State snowplows continued to be plagued by the high winds late Friday, with some major highways in the northern Panhandle and Sandhills still closed after being blown shut for a second time in two weeks.

U.S. Highway 20 remained closed from Valentine to the Wyoming state line, according to the Nebraska 511 website. So were Nebraska Highway 61 from Hyannis to the South Dakota line and Nebraska 97 from Merritt Reservoir to Valentine.

Wind chills in North Platte Saturday will remain at about 7 below zero, the weather service said. The night of Christmas Eve will see air temperatures of near zero, with wind chills as low as minus 6.

The city has a slight chance of rain or snow Christmas afternoon. Even with Sunday’s high finally climbing above freezing, a wind chill of minus 4 remains possible with west-southwest winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.

Sunday night’s overnight low in the upper teens will be followed by a high in the low 30s Monday for the official state and federal Christmas holiday.

The rest of next week will make up for the past two weeks’ misery. Sunny skies will mostly prevail, the weather service said, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and the mid-40s Thursday and Friday.