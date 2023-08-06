The American Veterans Motorcycling club celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Ramada Inn over the weekend.

North Platte is the AVMC’s national headquarters, and has been since around 1983 according to Leland Barton, also known as “Lee” in the AVMC circle.

The AVMC is a nationwide veteran’s motorcycle club, and since North Platte is the nations headquarters, the group landed on the city for its 40th anniversary.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, they held a large ride to the Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Veteran bikers convened on the flag central to the cemetery and held a small photo-op as well as touring the grounds to view the memorials of dead members who are buried there.

“This is always our go to place when you have a funeral, especially for any of the gentlemen who happened to be in our club from North Platte,” Barton said.

The North Platte chapter building is housed in the blue and gold clubhouse on the west side of Jeffers St. between Seventh and Eighth streets. The group has called that home since starting up in North Platte in 1986.

“As an organization we supports veterans’ functions, Veterans’ organizations,” Barton said. “I know for a fact that probably in those 40 years we probably raised I don’t know probably hundreds of thousands of dollars to give away to different organizations; the Disabled American Veterans, the Missing in Action Organization … In every state, we raise money for whatever they’re supporting.”

The history of the AVMC started in California with the design of their patch in 1983. The signature patch of golden wings with a skull in blue was then handed to a veteran biker rail employee who moved to North Platte around 1986 according to Barton.

The appeal of camaraderie found among veterans and motorcycle groups caused the AVMC to grow in Nebraska and spread to 20 states plus three or four countries according to Barton.

“That appeals to a lot of the military guys, young and old. We have Vietnam veterans all the way to guys that are still being deployed. We offer that camaraderie and we like to ride motorcycles,” Barton said.

The AVMC holds coast-to-coast rides, stepping in one ocean and riding across the continent to the next. Local chapters provide places to rest and meet other club members from other parts of the country.

“Sometimes getting out of the military, it takes a little bit to adjust and be a citizen again,” Barton said. “And some of them have other issues but we have men in the club who have gone through that. So that’s a camaraderie bond there. The military has such a bonding deal because you’re taking care of each others’ lives all the time.”