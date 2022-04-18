 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MPCC Board of Governors to meet Wednesday at McCook Campus

Local News

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the McCook Campus.

The board will:

» Discuss future meeting changes, canceling the June meeting and moving the Nov. 16 meeting to Broken Bow.

» Consider a change in non-negotiated compensation.

» Make a recommendation on the welding program.

» Consider first reading of board policy 1000, “Scope, Mission, Values, Legislated Priorities.”

» Consider a full-time CDL instructor position for business and community education.

» Consider bids for a sound system for the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium

» Consider approving an agreement between the city of Benkelman and Dundy County for repayment of CRA funds.

