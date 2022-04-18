MPCC Board of Governors to meet Wednesday at McCook Campus

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the McCook Campus.
The board will:
» Discuss future meeting changes, canceling the June meeting and moving the Nov. 16 meeting to Broken Bow.
» Consider a change in non-negotiated compensation.
» Make a recommendation on the welding program.
» Consider first reading of board policy 1000, “Scope, Mission, Values, Legislated Priorities.”
» Consider a full-time CDL instructor position for business and community education.
» Consider bids for a sound system for the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium
» Consider approving an agreement between the city of Benkelman and Dundy County for repayment of CRA funds.