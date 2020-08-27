The proposed 2020 budget for Mid-Plains Community College shows no change in the property tax request from 2019 at $15,279,948.26.
The MPCC Board of Governors voted to approve publication of the proposed budget that will be presented at a public hearing on Sept. 16. The operating budget as it currently stands will go up 13% from $43.49 million to $48.98 million.
“Our percentages are pretty much the same every year,” said Michael D. Steele, vice president of Administrative Services. “Our state appropriations are going to be a little bit higher than they were last year because we ended up having the state legislature approve the allocation that was in the biennium budget as it was sent across.”
Steele said after Full-Time Equivalent audits were done, the state sent out the certified amount and MPCC got about $19.1 million in state aid.
“They tacked on a $1 million allocation, of which the college gets $81,400 that we’re going to use to reduce dual credit student tuition numbers,” Steele said. “We’re still in the process of putting together what that will look like, but we’ll do a direct reduction.”
The dual credit tuition will drop about $12 per credit hour. Steele said the state aid percentage went up about .6% from last year.
“So if the state aid goes up and we leave the property tax dollar request exactly the same,” Steele said, “the percentage of our revenue for property tax is going to go down .27%.”
In other action, the board:
» Approved Specialized Engineering Services for the engineering work to be completed on a HVAC upgrade at Brooks Hall in McCook.
» Approved the first reading of revised Policy 7110, Solicitation and Demonstration on College Campus. The second reading will take place at the next meeting on Sept. 16.
» Accepted the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) report as presented.
» Authorized President Ryan Purdy to enter into a boundary agreement and the execution of the quitclaim deeds to establish the surveyed north boundary of the North Platte Community College North Campus.
» Authorized Purdy to sign the referenced arena purchase agreement which includes the real estate located at 5773 W. State Farm Road at a purchase price of $181,500.
