MPCC speaker touches on history of abuse in Indigenous schools in Canada

Stuart Sparvier took a moment to compose his thoughts in the midst of his roughly hour-long talk at the McDonald-Belton Theater on Monday afternoon.

Sparvier, from the Cree/Saulteaux First Nation and a tribal member of the Cowessess First Nation, had just told the story of the abuse he and his family members suffered at a day school that the Canadian government had established for Indigenous children.

He said as he was being beaten in the hallway by a nun, he could hear the cries of his cousin as she was being sexually assaulted in the principal's office.

Five days later, his cousin hung herself.

Sparvier hung his head and took a few deep breaths before he continued the story. His voice cracked at times.

"A few days later we were at school playing softball and I saw the principal. I picked up a bat, I was going to go after this guy," Sparvier said. "My cousin, Gary, grabbed me and stopped me. (Gary) said, 'He will get his.' and he did. (The principal) should still be in prison I think."

The story was part of his talk, "Racism in Colonial Canada: An Indigenous Perspective." Sparvier's appearance was in recognition of Indigenous People's Day and sponsored by Mid-Plains Community College's Student Life Department and Social Justice Group.

Sparvier, who earned undergraduate degrees in both history and psychology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, covered the 1865 Indian Act and the residential and day schools that were a result of the legislation. He made one thing clear at the start of his presentation.

"I am talking for myself," said Sparvier, who gave the talk at the McCook campus Monday night as well. "I am not talking for all the Indigenous population in Canada and what they're going through. I'm talking about how this affected me, my family and my bloodline."

The residential schools were run by the Catholic Church and geared for assimilating Indigenous children 10 years old and younger. He recalled the story of a night when school officials showed up at his doorstep to take him to the school, only to be greeted by his uncle and grandfather.

"I just remember being outside and hearing the sound of a shotgun getting racked," Sparvier said. "I heard my uncle tell the people, 'You have a choice. This can end here or you can get back in your car and get the heck out of here.' They got in their car and left.

"My grandfather was a veteran of two wars and a lot of people didn't want to mess with him," he said. "(The school officials) never came back to get me for the residential school, which I'm thankful for. But I ended up in the day school."

Sparvier testified during the Federal Indian Day School class action suit and he was one of the former students who took a settlement in the case. He said it was a tough decision as his cousin, Mark, rejected the chance to take a settlement in the residential school case.

Sparvier said he was leaning the same way as were three additional cousins. It took a phone call from another family member to convince him to take the reconciliation payment and do good with it.

Sparvier paid for his wife's funeral with some of the funds, and he also used it for needs for two of his daughters.

"But it took convincing me to take it," he said. "I really didn't want it. It was blood money, something to keep us quiet.

"I remember what happened but I'm taking the time to heal," he said. "Yeah, it was horrific but I'm hoping now we can move forward."