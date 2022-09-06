MPCC to host Temple Grandin in Broken Bow Sept. 25, at Fox Sept. 26

Noted animal science expert and autism advocate Temple Grandin will speak in Broken Bow and at North Platte’s historic Fox Theatre on consecutive days later this month.

Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, will hold her first of two free talks at 7 p.m. CT Sept. 25 at the Nebraska One Box Convention Center at 2750 S. 27th St. in Broken Bow.

Her North Platte talk at the Fox, 301 E. Fifth St., will begin at noon CT Sept. 26. Doors will open one hour before the event both days.

Mid-Plains Community College’s Student Life and Business and Community Education departments assembled a partnership to sponsor Grandin’s visit to west central Nebraska, college officials said in a press release.

Other sponsoring partners, all with Broken Bow operations, are Custer Federal State Bank, Adams Land and Cattle Co., Becton Dickinson & Co. and Bruning Bank.

Grandin, who didn’t speak until age 4, has a form of autism spectrum disorder. People with ASD face various degrees of social, communication and behavioral challenges. Grandin herself primarily perceives the world through pictures and symbols, according to Mid-Plains’ press release.

Grandin, 75, received her doctorate in animal science in 1989 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She invented holding pens, alleyways and walkways that allow cattle to be processed at meatpacking plants with less stress and more safety for both animals and plant workers.

Facilities designed by Grandin handle more than half of all U.S. cattle, according to the press release.

Grandin is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Animals in Translation, Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain, and The Way I See It.”

Her story was featured in the 2010 HBO movie “Temple Grandin,” which won seven Emmy Awards. Claire Danes, who played Grandin, won best-actress Emmy and Golden Globes awards for her performance.

To reserve tickets for Grandin’s Broken Bow talk, call Kaci Johnson, MPCC’s Broken Bow Campus administrator, at 308-872-5259.

Those planning to attend the North Platte talk should call Jeff Smeltzer in MPCC’s Business and Community Education Department at 308-535-3687.