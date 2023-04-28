A lifetime of teaching students comes to a close at the end of the school year for Diane Ostermeyer, as she has chosen to retire.

“Mrs. O”, as she is known, has been a teacher for 50 years, the last 47 at North Platte St. Patrick High School where she teaches history.

She began her career in teaching at Hay Springs before taking off three years to have children.

Then in 1976, after substituting at St. Pat's, the history teacher left and Bill McGahan, superintendent at the time, asked her to step in to the position.

“I thought he was talking about substituting, but no, it was a full time job,” Ostermeyer said. “I was thinking I won’t be here that long. I think God plants us in a particular place and it’s been a wonderful journey.”

She said the longevity and success can be attributed to a strong, academic and wonderful school system with good kids, good teachers and good administrators.

“I’ve just been really blessed,” Ostermeyer said. “It takes a village to raise and child and my time here proves that it does take a village to raise a child.”

Ostermeyer said it is difficult to think of all the memories she has accumulated over the years. Some things stand out that give her satisfaction in what she has accomplished.

“I look at my history curriculum and I’ve done the research paper, we call it a UNIPAC,” Ostermeyer said. “It’s really a good college preparation tool that I’ve been doing for 50 years.”

For at least 10 years, students selected for the Telegraph All-Stars from St. Pat's chose Ostermeyer as their most influential teacher. Each of them said she was tough, but they learned much from her.

“I have saved all of the Academic All-Stars awards,” Ostermeyer said. “I was always very proud of that. It made me feel affirmed as a teacher that the things that I’m doing are for the benefit of the students. If they buy into it, they learn a great deal.”

Another project she started in 1971-72 school year and continued throughout her career.

“I started the program of asking my seniors to write to the graduating class of 20 years prior,” Ostermeyer said. “So in 1972, their letters went out to the class of 1952.”

The letters the students sent to their predecessors talked about the changes in the school, the dress code, the classes seniors take and their activities.

“The letters mentioned anything the students thought the alumni might be interested in,” Ostermeyer said. “They’re wonderful letters and the students would get a number of letters back.

“The letters that have come back to them have just been very encouraging and heartfelt and full of advice for the seniors as they go forward in their life. I take great pride in that project.”

Another memory comes from the 1988-89 school year. The student council project was to take part in a national contest hosted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“That year we started the ‘Just Say No’ Red Ribbon campaign in honor of an FBI agent, Enriquo Camarena, a DEA agent who was killed in Mexico by the cartel that involved drugs,” Ostermeyer said.

The senior class won that national contest and Ostermeyer was given a plaque by the FBI.

“I was presented that at an honors day assembly. It came as a surprise,” Ostermeyer said. “I saw these three gentlemen in the crowd. They were very prim and proper, military haircuts and suits, and I wondered who they were.”

The plaque still hangs in her room at the school.

Ostermeyer said there are a number of reasons she thinks gave her the opportunity to be successful as a teacher.

“What’s caused me to have just great fun is making sure that I was always prepared and having a good classroom management plan so students could learn,” Ostermeyer said. “Then it was developing a good rapport with the students, which sometimes takes a while to do to where they feel comfortable and we can just have some good laughs and a lot of fun.”

She always established high standards from her students.

“I do have high expectations. I’m a strong believer in high expectations for students,” Ostermeyer said. “What amazes me is that they will reach that expectation, given the chance. I don’t think a teacher should every underestimate a student and what their ability is to achieve.”

This part of Ostermeyer’s journey will come to a close at the end of the school year, but she said she doesn’t have any plans to slow down.

“Thinking about that is frightening,” Ostermeyer said. “As a teacher, you’re constantly teaching, interacting. There’s a passion there.

“Now that I will have more time, it’s a little frightening because I’ll need to find my passion again and I’m not quite sure where that will be.”

She is confident she will find a new passion.

“The doors to opportunity are open,” Ostermeyer said. “I don’t think I’m too old for those doors of opportunity.”

Exercise is part of her daily routine and she loves reading and working on her hobbies of collecting campaign buttons and coins. She also has dreams of traveling the United States and Europe to see the many historical things she has taught about throughout her lifetime.

Ostermeyer’s husband Jim died in 2019 and they had been married for 50 years at that time. They have four children and nine grandchildren and she is looking forward to having more time to spend with them as well.