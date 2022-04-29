 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Much-needed rain: North Platte misses most of the severe weather, but sees precip

Reports from residents in various parts of the city said up to an inch of rain fell in North Platte on Friday afternoon. Several streets were flooded including the corner of Dewey and Second streets after the storm passed through about 3:30 p.m.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte was mostly spared the extreme weather Friday evening, though a wind gust of 63 mph was recorded by a National Service Weather spotter east of town.

Heavy winds carried a rainy front across Nebraska from Scottsbluff to Omaha on Friday, carrying severe weather warnings across the state.

North Platte experienced a pair of thunderstorm warnings, one mid-afternoon and another around dinner time. Some small hail accompanied the first blast of rain, which did flood a few streets and gutters in downtown North Platte.

The National Weather Service recorded a 63 mph gust at 6 p.m. amid the second round of rain.

Weather spotters in Frontier and Custer counties reported hail of 1-inch mid-afternoon, the weather service said. The hail was accompanied by 1.2 inches of rain in Custer County, the most reported by the North Platte office.

Across south-central and southeastern Nebraska, storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings, and in a few instances, tornado warnings.

Reports of significant damage included pivot irrigation systems overturned in Clay County, roofs ripped off grain bins in Jefferson County and flash flooding in northern parts of Gage County. Hail to the size of pingpong balls was reported near Louisville in Cass County.

The Lincoln Airport, which reported 2.53 inches of rain from storms Thursday night into Friday morning, reported just 0.01 inch of precipitation by 9 p.m. Friday.

The Beatrice Airport, meanwhile, reported 1.14 inches of rain in an hour Friday evening.

Rain chances continue into Saturday, with the high temperature holding in the 50s and accompanied by gusty winds. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high near 67.

The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.

