On Monday’s District Court motion day, meth case after meth case appeared before the court. Several were given sentences in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Other cases are still pending.

Robert Quintana, 35, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession of fentanyl. As part of a plea deal, the original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl were dropped.

District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 180 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with 62 days’ credit.

According to court records, Quintana was arrested in May after an investigator saw him and a woman standing in the street, yelling at someone.

When police arrived, they identified the two subjects and ran them for possible warrants. Quintana was wanted in Lancaster County. Officers followed Quintana to the back of the Blue Spruce Motel where they arrested him.

Upon arrest, officers searched his backpack where they identified a baggy containing a white crystalline substance later found to be methamphetamine as well as a clear plastic vial containing a powder later found to be fentanyl.

James L. Henley Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, as part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply with a citation was dropped.

Volkmer sentenced him to 24 months specialized substance abuse probation.

According to court records, James was found in November 2022 asleep in his car along with a woman in the passenger seat. He was parked outside of Pump and Pantry at about midnight.

After searching the car and persons, police found a knife longer than 3 1/2 inches, marijuana, pipes and methamphetamine.

Elijah L. Emery, 42, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.

District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him to 270 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with 84 days’ credit.

According to court records, Emery was detained by police in November 2022 after he was found trespassing on a property on Fourth Street. After being searched, an officer found a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Later forensic tests revealed it contained methamphetamine.