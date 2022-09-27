 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple people hurt in school bus, semi collision in Chase County

There were multiple people hurt after a semi-school bus collision Tuesday afternoon in rural Chase County near Champion, southwest of Imperial.

The Chase County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there were multiple injuries in the crash. A dispatcher said the department was still on scene investigating the crash and that more details would be released on Wednesday.

The Chase County Community Hospital and Clinic said in a Facebook post that they were treating multiple patients from a bus rollover, and that family was being notified.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said Tuesday night that his agency was assisting in the investigation.

